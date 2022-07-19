Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

