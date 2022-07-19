Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.