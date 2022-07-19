Truist Financial Corp Acquires 552 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance
NXTG opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $83.49.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend
