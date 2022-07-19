Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,250 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Capri Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.