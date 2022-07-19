Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,290 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.