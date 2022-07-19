Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

VMW opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.