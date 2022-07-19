Truist Financial Corp Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 586.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Vericel worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.