Truist Financial Corp Has $2.56 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Marcus worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.