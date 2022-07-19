Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,989 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.6 %

BOH stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

