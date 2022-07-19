Truist Financial Corp Purchases 44,968 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Leslie’s by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.