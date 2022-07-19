Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,853 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

AVLR opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.