United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $257.05 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.20.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

