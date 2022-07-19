Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

