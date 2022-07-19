Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Envista by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

