Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 751 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Penn National Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.