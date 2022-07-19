Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,073 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.