Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 498 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

