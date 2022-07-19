Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

