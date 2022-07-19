Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

