Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

