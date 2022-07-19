Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 60 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

NYSE IQV opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

