Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

ATVI stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

