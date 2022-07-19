Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 461,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Albany International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

