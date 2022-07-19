Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

