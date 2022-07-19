Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,507 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

