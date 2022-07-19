Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,697 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

