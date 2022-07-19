Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $65,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 133.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 751,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 429,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 368,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 and have sold 147,031 shares valued at $4,704,992. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

