Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,662,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,949,000 after buying an additional 382,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.81.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

