Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 892.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

