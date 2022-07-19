Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQE opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

