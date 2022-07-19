Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

