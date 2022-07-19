Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 313,152 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,726,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,406,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.