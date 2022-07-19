Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

