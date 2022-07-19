Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

