Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after buying an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,822,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 512,805 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

