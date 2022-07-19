Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

AWI stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

