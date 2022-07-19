Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYCB opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

