Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,122.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,334.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

