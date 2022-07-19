Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Leslie’s by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530,638 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

