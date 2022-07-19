Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $226,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

