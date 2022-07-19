Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $228,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

