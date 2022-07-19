Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $236,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 26.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Leidos by 44.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 52,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 29.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

