Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $248,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

GNR stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58.

