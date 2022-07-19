Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $269,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

