Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

