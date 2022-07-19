Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,249 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP Group Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

