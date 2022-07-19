Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.24% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MINC stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

