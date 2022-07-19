Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,464 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.