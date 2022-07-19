Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.