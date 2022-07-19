Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $406.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.83 and a 200 day moving average of $403.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

